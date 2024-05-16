Turkish President Erdoğan receives Georgian premier in Ankara

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

The country's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Erdoğan's chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and other officials were also present at the ceremony.

After bilateral and inter-delegation meetings, the two leaders are expected to hold a joint news conference.

It is Kobakhidze's first visit to Türkiye after taking the office.