Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued 24 irregular migrants Thursday off the northwestern province of Canakkale.

Coast Guard teams detected irregular migrants in a life raft off the coast of Ayvacik district.

They rescued 24 Afghan nationals, including 13 children from Afghanistan, who were pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements, the Coast Guard Command said in a statement.

The foreign nationals were handed to the repatriation center in Ayvacik after procedures.