Famed Italian tenor to give concert in Istanbul

Italian tenor, songwriter and composer Andrea Bocelli will take the stage at Istanbul's Besiktas Tupras Stadium on June 8.

Bocelli will perform classical arias from Italian and international operas as well as works from his internationally acclaimed albums.

The artist has recorded operas, popular Neapolitan songs and countless arias. He has also performed duets with big names such as Celine Dion and Sarah Brightman.

Bocelli has achieved great success by selling over 90 million records.

Nominated for a Grammy Award and the Latin Grammy Award six times each throughout his career, he also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The concert is organized in cooperation with WO Entertainment, CEO Event and Dolmabahce AS.








