Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

No further information was provided about the closed-door meeting.

Earlier, Asadov met with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

Following a bilateral meeting, Yılmaz and Asadov co-chaired the meeting of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission.