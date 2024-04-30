HÜRJET continues its high-performance maneuvers

 Contact Us
The test flights of Türkiye's first jet-powered aircraft, HÜRJET, continue. Turkish Aerospace Industries has shared new footage from the test flights of HÜRJET.

Published April 30,2024
In the social media post from Turkish Aerospace Industries, it was mentioned that the aircraft reached 6.3 G force.

The footage showed moments of HÜRJET, with test pilots Ercan Çelik and Orhan Boran in the cockpit, performing high-performance maneuvers.

So far, more than 50 flights have been conducted with HÜRJET, surpassing 40 hours of flight time.

Designed as a light jet training and attack aircraft, HÜRJET will be one of the most advanced aircraft in its class with a useful load capacity of 3,400 kilograms and numerous features.