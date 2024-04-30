HÜRJET continues its high-performance maneuvers

In the social media post from Turkish Aerospace Industries, it was mentioned that the aircraft reached 6.3 G force.



The footage showed moments of HÜRJET, with test pilots Ercan Çelik and Orhan Boran in the cockpit, performing high-performance maneuvers.



So far, more than 50 flights have been conducted with HÜRJET, surpassing 40 hours of flight time.



Designed as a light jet training and attack aircraft, HÜRJET will be one of the most advanced aircraft in its class with a useful load capacity of 3,400 kilograms and numerous features.























