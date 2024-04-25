Türkiye says Chilean Chamber of Deputies' resolution on 1915 events is 'null and void'

The Chilean Chamber of Deputies' resolution on recognizing the events of 1915 as "genocide" is "null and void," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Parliaments have no authority to interpret or pass a judgement on history," a ministry statement said.

It added that the resolution is against the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which stipulates that only a competent court can determine the crime of genocide.

The resolution was adopted on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected "one-sided" statements on the events of 1915 "that have been made to satisfy certain radical circles."

"These statements, which misrepresent historical events, also contradict international law. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has clearly stated that the events of 1915 are legitimate subject of debate," the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye on the events of 1915 says deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.