Suspected terror group PKK ringleader in western Germany captured in Istanbul

A suspected terrorist group PKK ringleader for part of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia region was captured in Istanbul on Saturday, said Turkish security sources.

Mürsel Durmaz, codenamed Zeynel, who has allegedly been active in the western German cities of Cologne and Troisdorf, was captured in a joint operation by the Istanbul police's Counterterrorism Branch and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After learning that Durmaz would arrive in Istanbul by plane from Germany, Turkish teams detained him at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen International Airport.

The suspect was taken to Istanbul police headquarters and after processing, was remanded in custody by the judge on duty.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.