US, Britain launch new strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen

US and British warplanes launched fresh airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen on Tuesday, the Yemeni group said.

Two airstrikes targeted Bajil district northeast of Al Hudaydah in western Yemen, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

No reports were yet available about casualties or damage.

There was no immediate comment from the US on the report.

Al Hudaydah is a strategic province in Yemen, with three vital ports and a long coastal strip.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where more than 33,800 people have been killed in an Israeli offensive since last October following a Hamas attack.

A coalition led by the US has conducted intermittent airstrikes since Jan. 12 that have targeted Houthi sites inside Yemen in response to the attacks in the Red Sea, one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.