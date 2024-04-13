98 stranded midair rescued after cable car accident in southern Türkiye

Authorities have successfully rescued 98 stranded people after a cable car accident that left one dead and seven others wounded in the southern Turkish province of Antalya, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Saturday.

Four helicopters under the Coast Guard Command played an active role in the rescue operation, Yerlikaya said on X.

"98 people in the 15 cabins that were left hanging have been successfully evacuated. The area (operation) is being supported by a combined effort including AFAD, gendarmerie, police, military, UMKE, NGOs, and fire brigade, totaling 543 search and rescue personnel. Additionally, resources include 7 helicopters, 1 military cargo aircraft, 108 vehicles, 6 ambulances, and drones."

In Antalya's Konyaalti district, a tragic incident occurred on Friday when a collapsing pole collided with a cable car, causing one fatality and injuring seven others, including two children.

Disaster response teams rushed to the scene to rescue survivors, prompting the temporary suspension of cable car operations, leaving many stranded.

Firefighters conducted operations to rescue those trapped in cable cars suspended above the ground.

The cause of the accident remains unknown so far.







