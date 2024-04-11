News Türkiye Minister Bayraktar: We will break records in Gabar

''Gabar, once notorious for its association with terrorism and deemed inaccessible, is thankfully now renowned for its oil. It is much safer there now, and we are producing Türkiye's highest quality oil from there. Hopefully, tomorrow we will break a record in production.'' Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said on Wednesday.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE Published April 11,2024

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on Wednesday attended the mass Eid celebration program organized at the municipal building by the Erzincan Municipality.



Speaking during the program, Bayraktar said: "We are working day and night to ensure Türkiye's energy independence, and we will continue to do so. Türkiye has become a country that produces its own natural gas today from the Sakarya gas field in the middle of the sea in the Black Sea, in order to end Türkiye's dependence on oil and natural gas. Gabar, once notorious for its association with terrorism and deemed inaccessible, is thankfully now renowned for its oil. It is much safer there now, and we are producing Türkiye's highest quality oil from there. Hopefully, tomorrow we will break a record in production at Gabar. Hopefully, we will share this achievement with all our people from there. Therefore, Türkiye is continuing its path with determination in all areas with these innovations."

































