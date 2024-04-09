Turkish president discusses bilateral ties with Uzbek, Iraqi counterparts, Pakistani premier

The Turkish president on Tuesday had separate phone calls with his Uzbek and Iraqi counterparts and Pakistan's prime minister to discuss bilateral relations, counterterrorism efforts and regional issues.

The phone calls between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with Iraq's Abdul Latif Rashid and Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Meanwhile, the phone call between Erdoğan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed bilateral relations and global issues.

Erdoğan also expressed condolences over the lives lost in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and "voiced his belief that Pakistan will overcome this difficult period with its state's experience," the directorate said.

The Turkish president also exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings with his Iraqi and Uzbek counterparts, and Pakistan's prime minister.

Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.