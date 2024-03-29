Türkiye’s intelligence chief to meet members of U.S. House of Representatives

İbrahim Kalın, the head of Türkiye's intelligence organization MİT, will meet on Friday a delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives, security sources said.

The meeting in Ankara is expected to address bilateral relations, the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as the fight against terrorist groups such as the PKK and Daesh/ISIS.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the U.S. in May will also be discussed, the sources added.

The U.S. delegation is also expected to hold a meeting with Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

The session, according to the sources, would address Türkiye's national security concerns, particularly focusing on issues such as counterterrorism and U.S. support for the PKK/YPG terror group.