Turkish vice president stresses Türkiye’s vital role in safeguarding peace in Northern Cyprus

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz emphasized the crucial role of Türkiye's guarantorship and peace operations in preventing potential turmoil in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) akin to that seen in Gaza.

Speaking during the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Cities and Cultures Meeting, Yılmaz also expressed gratitude to those involved, "both the fighters and armed forces," in maintaining peace and underscored the importance of recognizing the longstanding history and reality of the region.

"I believe we all see that similar scenes to those witnessed in Gaza could also happen in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus if Türkiye's guarantorship and peace operation did not exist," he said.

He also emphasized the need for global acknowledgment of the inherent rights of Turkish Cypriots to sovereign equality and equal international status, affirming Türkiye's unwavering support for the Turkish Cypriot community.

"As the Republic of Türkiye, we are always with the Turkish Cypriots in this regard,'' he noted.



















