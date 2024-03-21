Turkish security forces rescue 51 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 51 irregular migrants and captured 13 others off the coast of Izmir province.

According to a statement Wednesday on the Coast Guard's website, two rubber boats carrying irregular migrants off the coast of Urla and Dikili districts drifted due to engine failure and requested assistance.

Coast guard boats were dispatched to the area upon receiving the information.

Coast guard teams rescued 51 irregular migrants from the rubber boats, including two children.

In the Tepecik area of Seferihisar district, a coast guard special operations team responded to reports of a group of irregular migrants being present and captured 13 migrants, including one child.

After processing, the irregular migrants were sent to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.





















