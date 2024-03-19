Former Turkish footballer Ersen Martin passes away at age of 44

Ersen Martin, who played for many teams in Türkiye, especially Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş, passed away at the age of 44.

Martin had previously been hospitalized due to a heart attack and a tear in the aortic artery, and he had undergone treatment for a long time.

ERSEN MARTIN'S FOOTBALL CAREER

Ersen Martin, born on May 23, 1979, in Germany, started his football career in the Nürnberg youth academy. After playing for the U19 team, Ersen moved up to the A team and transferred to Beşiktaş in the summer of 1999. Martin spent the 2000/2001 season on loan at Siirt Jetpa.

Transferring to Göztepe for the 2001/2002 season, Ersen Martin went to Denizlispor in the summer of 2002. Playing here for 3 seasons, Ersen Martin spent the 2005-2006 season at Ankaraspor.

In the summer of 2006, the national footballer signed with Trabzonspor, and in the 2007/2008 season, he transferred to Recreativo Huelva for a transfer fee of 1.1 million Euros. Spending two seasons in Spain, Ersen Martin returned to our country wearing the Sivasspor jersey.

Later playing for Manisaspor, Kasımpaşa, and Gençlerbirliği, Ersen ended his career in 2013 while wearing the Eyüpspor jersey.

Throughout his club career, Ersen Martin played 371 official matches, scored 101 goals, and made 27 assists.

Ersen, who debuted for the national team in 2004, wore the national team jersey in 4 matches.