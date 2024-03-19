ASELSAN DEVELOPES TÜRKIYES FIRST BEYOND-THE-HORIZON SUBMARINE DEFENSE WARFARE SONAR

According to a statement from ASELSAN, developed under the Presidency of Defense Industries leadership in line with the needs of the Naval Forces Command, DÜFAS enables the detection of underwater threats such as submarines and torpedoes from long distances.

DÜFAS, with its changeable depth active and passive sonar capabilities and superior technology, strengthens the power of the Turkish navy in the Blue Homeland.

Designed and produced with domestic capabilities, the first and only towed active sonar system DÜFAS emits acoustic signals through its active sonar components.

By collecting reflections of the emitted signal from the targets with passive sonar, DÜFAS creates an underwater tactical picture, providing detection and tracking of underwater threats at long range and high accuracy.

ENEMY SUBMARINES ARE NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE TURKISH NAVY



DÜFAS, which stands out with its sonar performance modeling capability, is distinguished by its architecture suitable for bistatic/multi-static operation. With its technical specifications, DÜFAS eliminates enemy submarines as a threat to the Turkish navy.

Developed by ASELSAN, the system not only detects threats like submarines but also detects threats like torpedoes by listening to ambient noises in passive sonar mode. When DÜFAS detects a torpedo threat, it activates countermeasure equipment to eliminate the risk.

In his statement on X, Presidency of Defense Industries President Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün said, "On the anniversary of the 18th of March Çanakkale Victory, dedicated to our nation that said 'Çanakkale is impassable' and the spirit of our glorious ancestors. DÜFAS, an important product of ASELSAN engineering, was developed to detect threats underwater. With its 360-degree all-directional scanning capability, DÜFAS can effectively detect submarines and torpedoes, adding strength to our glorious navy."

















