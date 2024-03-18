Çanakkale is impassable immortalized when Turkish Navy defeated most advanced armies: President Erdoğan

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that the Çanakkale Victory is a revered saga that has immortalized the phrase "Çanakkale is impassable" in history by defeating the most advanced armies of the time.

"Faced with unwavering faith, the mightiest armies of the world were defeated in Çanakkale, where belief emerged victorious. The Victory of Çanakkale has become a glorious epic that engraved the phrase 'Çanakkale is impassable' into history, defeating the most modern armies of its time," Erdoğan said in a message commemorating March 18 Martyrs' Remembrance Day and the Çanakkale Naval Victory.





President Erdoğan highlighted that the remarkable triumph attained in Çanakkale, fueled by the unwavering faith and determination of brave soldiers, as well as the supreme sacrifices of the people, served as an inspiration to the resilient spirit that led to victory in the War of Independence.

"With its unparalleled struggle here, the Turkish nation has become a beacon of hope for all oppressed peoples, inspiring many colonized countries to initiate their own struggles, drawing inspiration from Çanakkale and later our War of Independence."

Çanakkale epitomizes not just the timeless and inherent unity of the Turkish people, but it also serves as a representation and emblem of the collective fate of the region in which Türkiye live, the president added.

"Celebrating the 109th anniversary of the Çanakkale Victory, on March 18 Martyrs' Day, I remember all our martyrs and heroes, especially Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, with mercy and gratitude. May their souls rest in peace, and may their abodes be in paradise," he concluded.



