Türkiye, Iraq gear up for President Erdoğan’s 'historic visit' to Baghdad: Joint statement

Türkiye and Iraq are gearing up for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Baghdad after Ramadan, signifying a pivotal moment in their bilateral relations.

In a joint statement released by Türkiye and Iraq on Thursday, both sides confirmed that all efforts will be made for the success of President Erdoğan's "historic" visit to Iraq after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Also, the two sides also decided to establish joint committees to work in fields of counter-terrorism, trade, agriculture, energy, water, health and transportation, aiming to bolster bilateral relations, the statement said.

Türkiye expressed satisfaction with the Iraqi National Security Council's decision to designate the PKK terrorist group a banned organization in Iraq, it said.