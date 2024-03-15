"Respect the laws’’ is written on 2100-year-old inscription

Professor Dr. Margherita Facella from Pisa University and Dr. Charles Crowther from Oxford University visited the city and conducted examinations on the inscription.

Professor Dr. Margherita Facella provided information to journalists about the studies, which lasted about a week.

Facella, emphasizing the importance of the inscription, said, "We are examining an inscription that will shed light on humanity and the history of Commagene. We want to provide support and contribution in this regard. We are very pleased to be here. The inscriptions include statements made by King Antiochus I to the people, particularly emphasizing 'Obey and respect the laws'. Behind the inscriptions, there is a relief with King Antiochus I and King Mithridates I. Our studies are ongoing, and we will provide much more detailed information in the future."

THE VILLAGERS DISCOVERED IT



On September 26, 2023, villagers in the village of Onevler, near Kımıl Dağı in the Gerger district, spotted a relief sculpture. They reported it to the Adıyaman Museum Directorate, and the teams that conducted the examination determined that the area was a cult (sacred area) site. The teams found reliefs with scenes of handshaking and inscriptions on stela in the area. Due to the rugged terrain, the artifacts were transported to the ancient city of Perre using military helicopters with the help of ropes.















