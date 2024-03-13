Turkish foreign minister to visit Iraqi capital

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Iraq on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Fidan will visit Baghdad to attend the next round of security-oriented consultations to be hosted by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Fidan will be accompanied by Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın, and Deputy Minister of Interior Münir Karaloğlu.

"During the meeting, various topics on our bilateral agenda, particularly cooperation in the fields of combatting terrorism, security as well as military cooperation will be discussed thoroughly," the ministry said.