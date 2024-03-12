Turkish president speaks with UAE counterpart over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday spoke on the phone with his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates, wishing him a happy birthday.

During his phone conversation with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Erdoğan also extended his congratulations on the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a post on X by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan invited Al Nahyan to Türkiye for the first meeting of the High Level Strategic Council established between the two countries.

The directorate shared no further information on the two leaders' conversation.