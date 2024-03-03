Turkish foreign minister holds talks with Bangladeshi, Panamanian, African counterparts

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Sunday his Bangladeshi and Panamanian counterparts, Hasan Mahmud and Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, respectively, the Foreign Ministry said.

The meetings took place on sidelines of the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which concluded on Sunday, the ministry said on X.

Fidan also met his counterparts from African countries and leaders of regional organizations. The officials included Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, Gobon's Foreign Minister Regis Onanga Ndiaye, and Uganda's Foreign Minister Odongo Jeje Abubakher, the ministry said.

He said Türkiye has developed a systematic and multidimensional cooperation model with African countries, based on principles of equal partnership and mutual respect, diplomatic sources quoted him as saying.

Emphasizing that Türkiye has diplomatic missions in 44 African countries, Fidan noted that the total trade volume with the continent exceeds $40 billion, and Ankara's direct investments in the region have surpassed $6 billion.

He argued that Africa is still an arena of struggle among "neo-colonial" powers, saying Türkiye's support is essential in addressing the continent's security risks, as well as challenges in development, access to food, and debt.

Stressing the importance of finding solutions to Africa's problems within the continent, Fidan mentioned that the 3rd Türkiye-Africa cooperation conference will be organized soon.

Fidan expressed gratitude to South Africa, which brought a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide in the Gaza Strip, and to Djibouti and Comoros for raising the issue at the UN court.





















