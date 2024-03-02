Türkiye’s President Erdoğan, Kosova’s president discuss bilateral relations, Israel’s attack on Gaza

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kosovan counterpart Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu on Saturday discussed Israel's attack on Gaza, bilateral relations, as well as global and regional issues in Antalya.

"President Erdoğan also highlighted that to remedy the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has deteriorated due to Israel's attacks, the conflict must be terminated as soon as possible, humanitarian aid must be delivered to the region at the desired level and the international community must take compelling steps," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

The two presidents who met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum also discussed the fight against terrorism.

"Stressing that relations between Türkiye and Kosovo are progressing, President Erdoğan underlined that the fight against the FETÖ structure in Kosovo is essential and that progress must be made in this regard," the directorate added.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 victims were killed and 2,734 injured.

Türkiye accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.