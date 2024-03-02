Türkiye’s defense minister meets with Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government leader

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Saturday met with the head of the Kurdish Regional Government, Nechirvan Barzani, in Antalya, the ministry said on X.

Barzani is in Türkiye for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The ministry shared no further information regarding the meeting.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on late Friday had received Nechirvan Barzani on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan and Barzani had discussed regional and global issues, the Development Road Project as well as the fight against terrorism.

Highlighting the significance of the road project for the neighboring nations, especially Iraq and Türkiye, President Erdoğan had affirmed Ankara's unwavering dedication to backing the initiative, the directorate added.

"President Erdoğan had stated the significance of unitedly fighting against the terrorist organization PKK/PYD/YPG to achieve peace and stability," it concluded.