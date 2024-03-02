Turkish President Erdoğan discusses relations with his Djiboutian counterpart

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Djibouti counterpart, Ismail Omer Guelleh, discussed bilateral relations on Friday.

A meeting between Erdoğan with presidents and heads of state is underway as part of Türkiye's Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

In his meeting with Guelleh, Erdoğan emphasized relations based on the continuation and deepening reciprocal respect and deep-rooted cooperation with all African countries, including Djibouti.

Other high-level officials from Türkiye, including National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, also attended the meeting.

ADF



The third addition of the Forum began Thursday and will be attended by nearly 4,500 participants, including 19 heads of state, 73 ministers and 57 international representatives.

The Forum, themed Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises, will cover topics such as global issues, climate change, migration, Islamophobia, trade wars and artificial intelligence.

The 2021 Forum had 2,000 attendees but this year, more than twice that number is expected. In 2022, 30 panels were organized, while this year, from March 1 - 3, 52 panels will be held.

The Forum will include a wide range of participants, from diplomats and politicians to students, academics, civil society organizations and the business community.

Multiple exhibitions will also be featured.

The Century of Türkiye exhibition, which showcases Türkiye's vision in art, energy, defense and industry will be opened at the Forum

The Forum will include Bulletproof Dreams: Gaza Children Painters Exhibition, organized by Türkiye's Presidency of Communications to highlight the humanitarian crisis in Gaza through the perspective of children.

Translation in French, Spanish, Arabic and Russian will be available during the opening session.

The Forum will include regional sessions on Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific areas of geographical and recent foreign policy significance for Türkiye.

It will also discuss the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization and security issues, with two panels on Eurasia and the Turkic World.

The Turkic Council's institutionalization and advancement in the 21st century, as well as enhancing cooperation within the Council, will be discussed at the ministerial level.

The Forum will also include regional sessions on the transformation in Latin America and developments in the Asia-Pacific region.



















