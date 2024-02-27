Top Turkish, Mexican diplomats meet for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena Ibarra met on Monday in Mexico for talks.

Fidan and Barcena discussed political, economic, defense and cultural issues. Migration, human trafficking and the fight against terrorism were also on the agenda, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The situation in the Gaza Strip, the Ukraine war and developments in Central America were evaluated.

The ministers discussed steps that could be taken in areas such as culture, academia and youth to improve cooperation within the scope of MIKTA, a grouping of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia, the sources said.

Preparations for the second meeting of the Türkiye-Mexico Joint Economic Commission and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency's (TIKA) work in Mexico regarding technical assistance were also discussed.

Separately, Fidan also met Marcela Guerra Castillo, speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

Since Saturday, Fidan has paid official visits to Venezuela and Mexico to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Mexico were established in 1927. Mexico became Türkiye's second strategic partner in Latin American and Caribbean region in 2013.