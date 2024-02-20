Turkish police arrest 6 for allegedly informing Chinese intel on Uyghurs

Turkish security forces on Tuesday detained six suspects for allegedly passing information to Chinese intelligence about ethnic Uyghur individuals and groups in Türkiye.

Judicial sources said the operation in Istanbul was part of a terrorism and organized crime investigation which determined that seven suspects had collected information on people and organization hailing from China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Arrest warrants were issued for the suspects found by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to have shared the information they collected with Chinese intelligence.

While Istanbul police have detained six suspects, the search continues for the one remaining individual.

















