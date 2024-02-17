Body recovered after cargo ship sank in Sea of Marmara

The body of one crew member was recovered Saturday from the wreckage of a cargo ship which sank earlier this week in the Sea of Marmara off the coast of Türkiye's Bursa province, an official said.

Divers from the navy are looking for five more missing crew from the Batuhan A at a depth of 51 meters, Bursa Governor Mahmut Demirtaş told Anadolu.

The deceased has been identified as Zeynep Kılınç, the 33-year-old cook at the ship.

The ship set off from Marmara Island on Feb. 14 and sank on Thursday due to severe weather and turbulence at sea.



















