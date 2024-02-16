Turkish foreign minister arrives in Germany for security conference

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Munich late Thursday to attend an annual security conference.

Fidan will attend the 60th Munich Security Conference on Friday in Germany, where political leaders from 50 nations will discuss international conflicts, geopolitical challenges and transatlantic relations.

On the sidelines of the conference, Fidan is expected to hold bilateral talks, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The conference will begin with the opening speech of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where he is expected to renew demand for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip.

Top diplomats from Western and Arab countries are scheduled to hold a ministerial meeting on the margins of the conference to discuss diplomatic efforts for a humanitarian pause and the release of captives held by Hamas.