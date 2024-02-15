Turkish parliament speaker meets Georgian foreign minister

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Thursday met with visiting Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili in the capital Ankara.

They evaluated cooperation opportunities between Türkiye and Georgia and discussed current regional and international issues, Kurtulmuş said on X.

He stressed the "importance of maintaining regional peace and stability."

Emphasizing that they wish to develop bilateral relations with Georgia at a parliamentary level, Kurtulmuş said that contacts and visits between friendship groups will be beneficial in this regard.

He expressed Türkiye's readiness to host the first meeting of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye as part of a trilateral dialogue mechanism.