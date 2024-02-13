A landslide took place at gold mine in Erzincan - governor

A landslide occurred in a wide area where a gold mine is located in the İliç district of Erzincan. Governor Hamza Aydoğdu said that there are people trapped under the soil, but the exact number is not known.

Upon receiving reports of a landslide in the area where the gold mine in the Çöpler village is located, a large number of search and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Considering the possibility of people being trapped under the soil, the teams initiated search and rescue operations in the area.

Governor Hamza Aydoğdu also visited the site to inspect and receive information from the teams.

Aydoğdu underlined that he is closely monitoring the operations in the area, saying, "There are people trapped under the soil, but the exact number is not clear. Our search and rescue operations have been continuing."

In a statement by AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority), it was announced: "Today, around 14:00, a landslide occurred in a mine in the İliç district of Erzincan province, and it was reported that citizens were trapped under the debris. Personnel have been dispatched from the AFAD directorates of Erzincan, Erzurum, Sivas, Rize, Malatya, Giresun, Diyarbakır, Tokat, and Tunceli provinces to the scene. We are monitoring the developments."









