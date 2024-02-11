Türkiye extends condolences to Somalia, UAE, Bahrain over deadly terrorist attack

Türkiye on Sunday extended condolences to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Somalia and Bahrain over a deadly terror attack at a military training camp in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of military personnel, who have been serving to contribute to the security of Somalia, as a result of the terrorist attack that took place yesterday (February 10) in Mogadishu," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye remained steadfast in its support of Somalia's security, stability and prosperity, it added.

Earlier, the UAE Defense Ministry said four Emirati troops and a Bahraini military officer were killed "while performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces."

The attack at a military camp in the Somali capital of Mogadishu was carried out by a "recruit" who opened fire on Emirati military advisors, Somali officials said.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS)-a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terror group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was elected for a second term in 2022, declared an "all-out war" on the group.