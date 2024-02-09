TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER, UN CHIEFS PERSONAL ENVOY ON CYPRUS HOLD TALKS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the UN secretary-general's personal envoy on Cyprus.

No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting held in the capital Ankara.

Last month, Guterres announced the appointment of Holguin as his personal envoy on Cyprus.

Holguin served as foreign minister of Colombia in 2010-2018.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye is a guarantor country for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and fully supports a two-state solution on the island based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.



















