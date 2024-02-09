 Contact Us
Published February 09,2024
TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER, UN CHIEFS PERSONAL ENVOY ON CYPRUS HOLD TALKS
(AA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the UN secretary-general's personal envoy on Cyprus.

No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting held in the capital Ankara.

Last month, Guterres announced the appointment of Holguin as his personal envoy on Cyprus.

Holguin served as foreign minister of Colombia in 2010-2018.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye is a guarantor country for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and fully supports a two-state solution on the island based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.