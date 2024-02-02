Court remands 25 Daesh/ISIS suspects in probe over Istanbul church attack

At least 25 people have remained in custody in connection to the Santa Maria Church attack, with an additional nine suspects released under judicial control, the Turkish justice minister said on Friday.

On social media, Yilmaz Tunc outlined the developments in the ongoing investigation into the fatal attack which occurred during a service at the Santa Maria Church in Istanbul.

Among the suspects apprehended, Tunc highlighted the alleged Daesh/ISIS members Amirjon Khliqov and David Tanduev, who were involved in the incident. The 25 suspects face charges of "membership in a terrorist organization" and "qualified intentional homicide."

The minister also noted that the judicial authorities have released nine others under judicial control, signaling the continuance of a comprehensive legal inquiry into the matter.

Two gunmen on Sunday opened fire on worshippers at a Catholic church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing Tuncer Cihan, 52.

The attack was claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group.













