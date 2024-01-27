TURKISH TECHNICIAN PROUD OF BEING PART OF NATIONS 1ST SPACE JOURNEY

Samet Saray, a Turkish space technician, says he felt "incredibly proud" when Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravci flew to space.

Saray was part of the team which produced SpaceX Dragon, which on Thursday carried Gezeravci and three other astronauts to the International Space Station.

The four-person team will conduct more than 30 scientific researches during their 14-day stay, with Gezeravci responsible for 13 researches.

He said the spacecraft can be used for long-term missions.

"I was involved in the production and testing of the Dragon Spacecraft ... I've worked more on impact systems. Dragon cannot travel to space alone," he said.

"It needs a certain amount of propulsion to get to the International Space Station on its own," he added.

He said he has met many NASA astronauts, but no one impressed him as much as Gezeravci.

"I was incredibly proud, I was touched," he said.

"One of us, who speaks the same language as I do and shares my culture, is traveling to space and I have a small part in this. This was a great thing. I was incredibly impressed," he said.

Talking about the impact of this space journey on Türkiye, he said: "This is a project that will seriously strengthen the defense industry."

- FLYING CARS

Saray is currently working for Supernal, a US-based firm developing electric flying cars.

"These can make vertical landings and take-offs, fly like an airplane, self-drive. At first, they will cater to public transportation, but later they will be developed for individuals," he said.

After 2028, he said, "the sky will be more crowded."

"I think it's a little like The Jetsons are coming into our lives," he said, referring to the 60s animated sit-com about a family living in the future.

"We will also see that technology is developing much faster in the near future," he said.









