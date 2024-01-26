Turkish astronaut conducts Oxygen Saturation experiment at International Space Station

The first Turkish space traveler, Alper Gezeravcı, is conducting an Oxygen Saturation experiment on the International Space Station on Friday, the Turkish Space Agency said.

The research seeks to identify the differences and disorders caused by low gravity by calculating the oxygen level of the air given with the support of artificial intelligence, the agency said on X.

The research is developed by Istanbul-based Nişantaşı University.

The Ax-3 mission, with Gezeravcı on board, launched late last week from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket of private space company SpaceX, and later docked with the International Space Station.

The four-person team will do more than 30 scientific experiments during their two-week stay, with Gezeravcı responsible for 13 of them.