A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted Türkiye's eastern Malatya province, the country's disaster management agency said on Thursday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said the quake struck the Battalgazi district at a depth of 13.93 kilometers (8.65 miles) at 4.04 p.m. local time (1304GMT).

Speaking to Anadolu, Malatya Governor Ersin Yazıcı said: "We have not received any negativity notice for now. Our teams continue their control in the field."