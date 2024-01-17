Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 4 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted while plotting an attack on Turkish soldiers in the Euphrates Shield area, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye stepped up its crackdown on terror groups in northern Iraq and Syria following fresh PKK attacks in recent days, taking the lives of 21 Turkish soldiers.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.