Türkiye, Japan have deep-rooted bonds of friendship: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa (L) shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after their meeting in Ankara on January 16, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye and Japan have deep-rooted bonds of friendship rooted in history, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday.

"We developed our relations on this solid foundation and elevated them to the level of a strategic partnership in 2013," Fidan said in a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa in Ankara.

He recalled that Japan provided significant assistance to Türkiye after twin earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country on Feb. 6, 2023.

Fidan said that Japan continues to contribute to reconstruction activities in the region.

"I would like to express my gratitude once again to our Japanese friends for this solidarity.

"We are working together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the relationship in a worthy manner," Fidan said as the two nations mark the centennial of their diplomatic relations.

"Throughout the year, we aim to add new dimensions to our relationship through academic, cultural and economic events."

He added that they are pleased that the Turkish-Japanese Science and Technology University will become operational in 2024.

Similar to many other fields, Türkiye attaches importance to implementing the existing collaboration between the two countries in the field of energy, he said.

"We are also closely monitoring Japan's recent steps in defense and security," said Fidan, adding they believe there are new opportunities for cooperation in the defense industry between the two countries.

During the meeting, there was an emphasis on the need to end the Israeli massacre in Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

"We believe that a lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved through a two-state solution. We are pleased to share the same viewpoint with them."

"We both agree that the solution can only be based on the 1967 borders, with the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, maintaining its territorial integrity," Fidan added.

Both countries have also decided to collaborate on humanitarian aid for Gaza, he said.

Kamikawa said that Türkiye and Japan, being countries frequently affected by earthquakes, often assist each other in times of difficulty.

She said Japan has been involved in numerous aid activities in Türkiye following the twin earthquakes in February 2023.

She also noted that Türkiye offered assistance to Japan after the earthquakes centered in Ishikawa prefecture and expressed her thanks.

The death toll from the New Year's Day earthquake in Japan has crossed 200, while at least 120 people are still missing as the search for survivors continues, according to Kyodo News.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake destroyed infrastructure and affected power lines.

Capturing the significant momentum on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, both sides have agreed to further enhance the relationship, she said.

Discussions took place regarding efforts to promptly improve the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza, she said.

"Furthermore, we agreed to continue our collaboration, including within the NATO framework, for the prompt cessation of Russia's occupation of Ukraine and to continue joint efforts for the reconstruction of Ukraine."