Turkish parliament passes joint declaration against terrorism amid recent PKK attacks

The Turkish parliament passed on Tuesday a joint declaration against terrorism, asserting the country's will to fight against all terrorist groups regardless of where they are.

"We declare to the whole world that Türkiye has the strength to fight determinedly against all terrorist groups at home and abroad," said the motion passed by the General Assembly.

"We expect parliaments of other countries and international organizations to take clear, uncompromising stance against terror acts targeting Türkiye."

The move came in the wake of fresh PKK attacks in recent days, taking the lives of 21 Turkish soldiers, after which Türkiye stepped up its crackdown on terror groups in northern Iraq and Syria.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border. It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.