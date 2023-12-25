Türkiye rescues 28 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard announced Sunday that it rescued 28 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea.

Coast guard units rescued the irregular migrants from a rubber boat off Seferihisar district in Izmir province.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.