12 Turkish soldiers martyred in clashes with bloody-minded PKK terrorists in the past two days

The family of the late Infantry Contracted Private Çağatay Erenoğlu, who lost his life in an attack by the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq, received the news of his martyrdom at their home in Boyabat district, Sinop.

Twelve Turkish soldiers have become martyrs in the past two days in clashes with the bloody-minded PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the defense ministry said on Saturday.



The military carried out air strikes on the PKK targets, "neutralising" at least 13 PKK terrorists on Saturday in ongoing clashes, the ministry said in a statement on social messaging platform X.



Türkiye typically uses the term "neutralised" to mean killed. The ministry also said seven PKK terrorists had been killed on Friday.



The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.



Turkish army regularly carries out air strikes in neighbouring Iraq as part of the cross-border anti-terror operations against PKK terrorists based there.







