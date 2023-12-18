THE FINAL STAGES REACHED IN TÜRKIYES NATIONAL AIRCRAFT ENGINE

The text describes progress in the development of national aviation engines within the Turkish defense industry. TUSAŞ Engine Industries Inc. (TEI) General Manager Mahmut Faruk Akşit provided statements regarding the current status of various engine projects conducted by the company.

Akşit mentioned that significant milestones are expected soon in the development of national aviation engines. He highlighted the insights gained from the first flight of the TEI-TS1400 turboshaft engine on the GÖKBEY helicopter, developed under the auspices of the Presidency of Defense Industries. Post-flight, tests were conducted on the helicopter.

The engines were then brought to the TEI facilities in Eskişehir for various examinations and tests. Akşit stated that they are now in the phase of serial production and certification. He emphasized the complexity of the process, explaining that even for a motor in serial production, global delivery timelines are typically 2-3 years from the date of order due to various production stages.

Akşit clarified that military-use engines do not require civilian certification; fulfilling customer specifications is sufficient. However, certification is necessary for civilian applications. Regarding the GÖKBEY helicopter, they are collaborating with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for certifications needed for tasks such as ambulance and forest management.

The text anticipates the countdown for the first certification, involving the approval process by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Akşit explained that this process includes organizational approval, where TEI's design organization is validated for its ability to design engines for civil aviation. Once this approval is obtained, the engine enters the type certification process, involving tests and evaluations. The goal is to complete this process by the end of 2025.

Akşit also mentioned progress on Turkey's first indigenous aircraft engine, the TEI-TF6000 Turbofan Engine, which can power manned/unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, and naval platforms. He urged patience as they work to shorten the time required for such complex tasks, expressing confidence that the first engine's announcement is imminent.

In conclusion, Akşit stated that they are approaching the final stages in the development of the national aircraft engine, both for the TEI-TS1400 and the TEI-TF6000, with the aim of contributing to global aviation technology.