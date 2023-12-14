TURKISH POLICE OFFICERS STEM CELLS USED TO TREAT PORTUGUESE CHILD WITH LEUKEMIA

Stem cells from a police officer in eastern Türkiye have been used to help in the treatment of a child cancer patient in Portugal, local Turkish authorities said on Wednesday.

After traffic officer Burak Güneş volunteered to donate stem cells in 2019, four years of tests in the Turkish capital Ankara revealed that his tissue was compatible with that of the child suffering from leukemia, the Erzincan provincial police department said in a statement.

Stem cells were then extracted from Güneş in a four-hour procedure and transplanted to the Portuguese child.

"Beyond our duty to protect life and property, offering hope and giving life to people through such donations is as sacred as our profession," Erzincan police chief Kenan Kurt was quoted as saying in the statement.

"I congratulate our colleague for this selfless act. I wish speedy recovery to everyone fighting against illnesses," he added.

Finding a suitable stem cell match can be difficult for patients suffering from leukemia, also known as blood cancer, due to genetic diversity among individuals.