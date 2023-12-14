Turkish Member of Parliament Hasan Bitmez has passed away - health minister

Hasan Bitmez, a deputy from the Saadet Party in Kocaeli, had been taken to the hospital after feeling unwell while speaking at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM). Despite all interventions, Bitmez could not be saved.

Minister Koca, in a statement to journalists at Bilkent City Hospital, used the following expressions:

"Our Kocaeli Deputy Mr. Hasan Bitmez, who fell ill two days ago in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and was brought to Bilkent City Hospital, had his overall condition deteriorate since last night. Despite all the interventions performed in the intensive care unit today, he could not be saved and passed away around 11:50. May he rest in peace, and I extend my condolences to his family. May he rest in peace."

A formal ceremony for Member of Parliament Hasan Bitmez will be held today at 4:00 PM in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM).

The funeral prayer will be performed tomorrow after the Friday prayer at Fatih Mosque, followed by burial in Merkez Efendi."



