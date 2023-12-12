Istanbul Airport scores new success in getting to Carbon Net Zero target

Türkiye's Istanbul Airport has reached Level 4 in the Airport Carbon Accreditation certificate by the Airports Council International Europe, thanks to actions in line with its 2050 Net Zero Carbon commitment.

According to a statement from the air hub, Level 4 means that the organization's carbon management is aligned with global climate targets in line with the IPCC 1.5°C 2050 Net Zero targets and that operations are carried out with absolute emission reductions in mind.

The highest level is level 5.

Since 2019, IGA Istanbul Airport has achieved a 21% reduction in total carbon emissions, moving from Level 1 in the certification program to Level 4.

Selahattin Bilgen, the airport's acting CEO, said the mega air hub will begin generating its electricity through solar panel systems it will launch next year.

"In light of our goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050, we plan to be the first airport to start generating all of its electricity consumption through renewable energy sources with our project IGA GES, which we will launch in the first quarter of 2024 and plan to complete by the end of that year," he said.

Airports Council International Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec stressed that Istanbul Airport is the first in Türkiye to achieve this success.

"I commend the entire IGA Istanbul Airport team for their efforts towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050," he added.