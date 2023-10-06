Türkiye to continue to fight terrorism wherever it arises, says communications director

Türkiye will continue to fight terrorism wherever it arises, the country's communications director said on Friday.

"We will continue to fight terrorism wherever it emanates from. We will extinguish it at its source, be it in northern Iraq, northern Syria, or elsewhere," Fahrettin Altun said on X.

"We will not bow down to their threats, and we will not compromise our security," Altun added.

Terror organizations that have taken refuge in neighboring countries continue to attack Türkiye, he said.

"The latest despicable terror attack in Ankara failed to reach its goal. But it is a reminder that our fight against terrorism at home and abroad is pushing them toward desperate attacks," the communications director said.

In Sunday's foiled attack in the Turkish capital, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Interior Ministry gate while another terrorist was killed by security forces. Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry has confirmed the attackers' ties to the terrorist group PKK.

"As our President Erdoğan says often, we might suddenly knock on your door one night. Those who dare test our resolve will meet the fate of those we have dealt with in the past," Altun interpreted the words of the Turkish leader, pledging to track down these terrorists no matter where they might hide.

"We expect and call upon our allies and partners to recognize the PKK and its offshoots in the region for what they are and end their support. As our President Erdoğan says, there is no good terrorist."

He added that the most effective approach for Türkiye's allies to combat terrorism is by fostering close coordination and collaboration with Türkiye.

Türkiye has suffered from and has extensive knowledge of the challenges posed by terrorism in this region, he said, adding: "Aiding and abetting these groups for strategic reasons is simply a colossal folly."

Altun once again condemned the terror attack in Ankara and offered his sincere wishes for a swift recovery of injured people.

"To those terrorists, our message is simple: we will not rest until we bring justice to you. To our allies, end your misguided policy of supporting terror groups."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.