Turkish intelligence 'neutralize' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a senior member of the PKK terror group, responsible for assassinations, in an operation in northern Iraq, security sources said on Friday.

The sources, who asked not to be named, said İlyas Biro Eli was "neutralized" in the northern town of Sinjar, located about 50 kilometers (about 31 miles) from the Syrian border.

Codenamed Çiya Fekir, Eli was behind assassinations of security forces and civilians, while also being involved in the terror group's recruitment efforts.

Most recently, he provided materials for an attack on a Turkish military base in the northern Iraqi region of Bashiqa-Zilkan.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

MIT launched the operation to "neutralize" him after it was uncovered that he and other accompanying terrorists were preparing for a fresh attack.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







