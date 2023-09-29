Türkiye condemns act targeting Turkish president near embassy in Stockholm

Türkiye on Friday condemned allowance of an act targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan near the embassy in Stockholm.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the despicable act targeting our president was allowed near our embassy in Stockholm," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Turkish people expect Sweden to prevent "both such insulting actions against our elected officials and the ongoing propaganda activities of terrorist organizations," it added.

The provocative act targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

In the provocative act which took place under the police protection, a so-called effigy of Erdoğan was torched.

A female provocateur who expressed her opposition to Sweden's accession to NATO also held a speech against the Turkish president.

Since the Nordic country announced its intention to be a NATO member, various provocative acts have been held in the country targeting Türkiye, the Turkish flag, Erdoğan, as well as the Muslim holy book Quran.

Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched a war in Ukraine in February 2022. Türkiye, which, like all NATO members, must approve Sweden's membership bid, has said Stockholm must crack down on terrorists and Islamophobic provocations on its soil to gain membership.

Sweden has pointed to a new anti-terrorist law, effective June 1, arguing for its membership, but Turkish officials say the law must be implemented, and Türkiye's parliament will have the final say this fall.