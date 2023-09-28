Ukrainian Embassy in Türkiye marks Independence Day

The Ukrainian Embassy in Türkiye marked the country's 32nd Independence Day on Thursday with a reception in the capital, Ankara.

"The war is still going on. Russia still occupies our lands and commits atrocities against our people. Heavy clashes continue at the frontlines, rockets and drones hit civilian targets every day.

"We are doing everything possible and impossible to ensure that the victory flag will fly over all territories of Ukraine!" said Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar.

"Türkiye's powerful voice is heard in the UN, NATO, Crimean Platform and many other international fora," he said as he hailed Türkiye's contributions to Ukraine's fight against Russia.

He added that Ukraine and Türkiye are good friends and strategic partners.

"We are close neighbors who share common priorities and interests. We develop trade, implement joint projects, and look to the future together," he said.

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Ankara also celebrates the friendship and solidarity between Türkiye and Ukraine.

"Since 1991, when Ukraine gained its independence, relations between our countries have strengthened day by day, and today our political relations are at a very good level," he said.

Relations, which have gained momentum in multi-dimensional aspects, especially in politics, culture and education, are also getting stronger in the economic field day by day, he said.

"We are determined to maintain these strong relations under all circumstances. We are ready both to meet the needs of Ukraine and contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine's destroyed infrastructure and superstructure," he added.

The Ukrainian parliament declared the country's independence from the Soviet Union on Aug. 24, 1991.

Türkiye recognized Ukraine's independence in 1991, and relations gained the status of strategic partnership in 2011.

Ankara frequently voices support for Ukrainian territorial integrity and sovereignty, and it does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea.